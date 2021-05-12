IQ Rugby Announce First Events For Irish Qualified Players In England

The first IQ Rugby events of 2021 have been confirmed as the pathway for Irish Qualified players gets back up and running in England.

IQ Rugby is kicking off with a series of events for male players born in 2004 and for adult female players in June and July across England.

Speaking about the events, Head of International Talent ID Joe Lydon said, “We’re pleased to announce the first IQ Rugby events for 2021 in England. It’s been a difficult year for everyone but we’re really excited about kick starting the journey for players who have the potential, drive and ambition to play professional rugby in or for Ireland.

“We will shortly be announcing additional dates and venues to provide similar opportunities for male and female IQ athlete’s in other Age Groups.

We’re hoping to see young lads who were born in 2004 at our male events and we’re delighted to be hosting four screening events for women. We recently saw Grace Moore make her debut for Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations and we hope to see more girls and women follow her path.”

Moore And McGinnis On IQ Rugby Pathway For Women

Are you Irish Qualified?

You qualify for Ireland if you or your parents or grandparents were born in Ireland. For more visit www.iqrugby.com

IQ Rugby Events

The events will take place in June and July and will be run in accordance with the relevant health authority and government guidelines.

Male – Born 2004 Date Time Venue Location Mon 28th June 1930 – 2100 York, St Johns University North East Tues 29th June 1930 – 2100 Stafford RFC West Mids Wed 30th June 1930 – 2100 Lymm RFC North West Thurs 1st July 1930 – 2100 Moulton College East Mids Mon 5th July 1930 – 2100 Ivybridge RFC South West Tues 6th July 1930 – 2100 Dings Crusaders RFC South West Wed 7th July 1930 – 2100 Shelford RFC South East Thurs 8th July 1930 – 2100 London Irish South East Fri 9th July 1930 – 2100 Horsham RFC South East

Click here for more information and to register

Senior Women’s Development Events Date Time Venue Location Mon 12th July 1930 – 2100 Hornets RFC South West Tues 13th July 1930 – 2100 Stafford RFC Midlands Wed 14th July 1930 – 2100 Lymm RFC North West Thurs 15th July 1930 – 2100 London Irish South East

Click here for more information and to register

