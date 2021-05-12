Sport Ireland Return to Sport COVID-19 eLearning Course
The updated Sport Ireland Return to Sport COVID-19 eLearning Course is now available on the Sport Ireland website.
The course can be accessed at https://www.sportireland.ie/covid19/course
It aims to continue supporting administrators, volunteers, coaches and participants to return to sport in a safe & practical manner. The course is structure similarly to the previous version with additional lessons included to reflect updated guidance.
This e-Learning course should be completed and interpreted in conjunction with the Governments latest public health measures provided at www.gov.ie/coronavirus along with the public health advice provided on the Health Service Executive Coronavirus webpage
Updated Sport Ireland COVID-19 eLearning Course Content:
- Introduction to the Sport Ireland COVID-19 Return to Sport e-Learning Course
- Protect yourself and others from COVID-19
- Hand hygiene
- Equipment hygiene
- Face coverings
- COVID-19 Medical Considerations for Sports Activities
- Safe Return to Sport and Physical Activity Checklist
- Recommendation for specific populations
- Stay Safe in the Outdoors
- Sport Ireland COVID-19 Officer Return to Sport e-Learning Course
- Recording Attendance at Activities
- How to manage a participant with COVID-19 symptoms?
- Stay Informed
Additional helpful information for rugby clubs and schools is available at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/