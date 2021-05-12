The updated Sport Ireland Return to Sport COVID-19 eLearning Course is now available on the Sport Ireland website.

The course can be accessed at https://www.sportireland.ie/covid19/course

It aims to continue supporting administrators, volunteers, coaches and participants to return to sport in a safe & practical manner. The course is structure similarly to the previous version with additional lessons included to reflect updated guidance.

This e-Learning course should be completed and interpreted in conjunction with the Governments latest public health measures provided at www.gov.ie/coronavirus along with the public health advice provided on the Health Service Executive Coronavirus webpage

Updated Sport Ireland COVID-19 eLearning Course Content:

Introduction to the Sport Ireland COVID-19 Return to Sport e-Learning Course

Protect yourself and others from COVID-19

Hand hygiene

Equipment hygiene

Face coverings

COVID-19 Medical Considerations for Sports Activities

Safe Return to Sport and Physical Activity Checklist

Recommendation for specific populations

Stay Safe in the Outdoors

Sport Ireland COVID-19 Officer Return to Sport e-Learning Course

Recording Attendance at Activities

How to manage a participant with COVID-19 symptoms?

Stay Informed

Additional helpful information for rugby clubs and schools is available at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/