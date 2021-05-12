Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Sport Ireland Return to Sport COVID-19 eLearning Course

News

12th May 2021 09:25

By Editor

A general view of St. Mary's College RFC 16/9/2017

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry

The updated Sport Ireland Return to Sport COVID-19 eLearning Course is now available on the Sport Ireland website.

The course can be accessed at https://www.sportireland.ie/covid19/course

It aims to continue supporting administrators, volunteers, coaches and participants to return to sport in a safe & practical manner. The course is structure similarly to the previous version with additional lessons included to reflect updated guidance.

This e-Learning course should be completed and interpreted in conjunction with the Governments latest public health measures provided at www.gov.ie/coronavirus along with the public health advice provided on the Health Service Executive Coronavirus webpage

Updated Sport Ireland COVID-19 eLearning Course Content:

  • Introduction to the Sport Ireland COVID-19 Return to Sport e-Learning Course
  • Protect yourself and others from COVID-19
  • Hand hygiene
  • Equipment hygiene
  • Face coverings
  • COVID-19 Medical Considerations for Sports Activities
  • Safe Return to Sport and Physical Activity Checklist
  • Recommendation for specific populations
  • Stay Safe in the Outdoors
  • Sport Ireland COVID-19 Officer Return to Sport e-Learning Course
  • Recording Attendance at Activities
  • How to manage a participant with COVID-19 symptoms?
  • Stay Informed

Additional helpful information for rugby clubs and schools is available at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/