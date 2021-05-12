UL Bohemian Launch U20 Rugby Programme

At UL Bohemian RFC, U-20 rugby has always been the heartbeat of our club. Our tradition of success at this level is something we are incredibly proud of. As the last Limerick club to win the U-20 All-Ireland League (winning back to back titles in 2008 & 2009), our Academy setup has produced established professional rugby players such as David Kilcoyne, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue and JJ Hanrahan to name but a few.

With so many players missing out on rugby with their clubs and schools over the past year, we are determined to make this next year of rugby the most enjoyable year yet. Our players will have access to world class facilities in the University of Limerick, and on top of that we are thrilled to announce our coaching setup for next season.

Head Coach – Olan Daly (UL Rugby Development Officer)

Assistant Coach – Ben Swindlehurst

Assistant Coach – Brian Walsh

Assistant Coach – Christy Neilan

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Dave Moriarty

UL Bohs Director of Rugby Cathal Sheridan had the following to say about the new setup.

“The last year has been a weird one for everyone to say the least. For those young people who have had sport and their social lives taken away from them due to Covid, it has been particularly tough. I see it as a massive responsibility to give these guys a great rugby and college experience given everything that is happened, and we are committed to delivering that. I know that we are very fortunate to have access to coaches of this calibre. Olan, Ben and all the lads bring massive experience from their time coaching at junior cup,senior cup, and of course their roles with Munster. We’re looking forward to getting cracking again soon.”

For more information on our under 20 team or if you are interested in joining UL Bohemian RFC for this coming season please contact UL Director of Rugby Cathal Sheridan by emailing dor@ulbohsrugby.com