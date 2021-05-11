ReadyForRugby Support Webinar To Tackle Drop Out Among Young Players

The next set of #ReadyForRugby Webinars are about helping clubs minimise player drop out at key development points for young players.

Today’s webinar will focus on helping players transition from mini to youth rugby while next week the attention switches to players aging out of underage rugby.

Presenters will include:

Colm Finnegan (IRFU Children and Youth Development Manager)

Conor Galvin (Connact Rugby Coach Development Officer)

Ken Moore (Leinster Rugby Coach and Player Development Officer)

Colin O’Hare (Leinster Rugby Coach Development Officer)

The drop out of youth participating in sports following the transition out of school in an increasing concern across Irish sport.

This webinar will help clubs and their coaches identify practical ways of retaining players by connecting with the reasons why young people engage with rugby clubs and teams.

Any individual who signs up for the series will also receive a video of each webinar to watch back on their own time.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 12: Helping Players Transition From Mini To Youth Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 11th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-12

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: All coaches of players aged 10 to 14 in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 13: Helping Players Transition From Youth To Adult Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 18th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-13

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: All coaches of players aged 15 to 20 in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 14: Game On – Flexible Options To Get More Games Played

Time: Tuesday May 25th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-14

Presenters: IRFU Rugby Development Department

Suitable For: Coaches, Teams Manager and anyone involved in organising rugby matches.