Fixtures Released For Final Rounds Of Rainbow Cup

The remaining fixtures for the Northern and Southern Rainbow Cup competitions have been put in place with kick-off times and broadcast details confirmed.

Across the remaining five rounds, four will see action taking place in both hemispheres as with fixtures taking place every week right through the weekend of June 12-13.

Teams in the northern Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup will play a total of five games across six rounds prior to the final, while teams previously scheduled to host a South African team will receive a bye week between rounds four and six.

Meanwhile, the South African sides will play a total of six games across seven weeks and take a bye weekend on May 28-29.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Supporters in Ireland and the UK can watch all the Rainbow Cup SA action on eir Sport and Premier Sports.

GUINNESS PRO14 RAINBOW CUP – FIXTURES:

ROUND 3 (North & South) –

Friday, May 14

MUNSTER v CONNACHT, Thomond Park, 6pm (eir Sport)

LEINSTER v ULSTER, the RDS, 8.15pm (eir Sport)

Saturday, May 15

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers, Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, 1.30pm local time (SuperSport)

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets, 3pm (Premier Sports)

Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio di Monigo, 5.15pm local time (DAZN)

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, 6.15pm local time (SuperSport)

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield, 7.35pm (Premier Sports)

Sunday, May 16

Dragons v Ospreys, Rodney Parade, 1pm (Premier Sports)

ROUND 4 (North & South) –

Saturday, May 22

Cell C Sharks v DHL Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park, Durban, 1pm local time (SuperSport)

Emirates Lions v Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, 3.30pm local time (SuperSport)

Friday, May 28

MUNSTER v Cardiff Blues, Thomond Park, 7.35pm (eir Sport)

Saturday, May 29

ULSTER v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, 3pm (Premier Sports)

Benetton Rugby v CONNACHT, Stadio di Monigo, 6.15pm local time/5.15pm Irish time (DAZN)

Dragons v Glasgow Warriors, venue tbc, 7.35pm (S4C)

ROUND 5 (North & South) –

Friday, June 4

Vodacom Bulls v DHL Stormers, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, 7pm local time (SuperSport)

CONNACHT v Ospreys, the Sportsground, 6pm (TG4)

Glasgow Warriors v LEINSTER, Scotstoun Stadium, 8.15pm (Premier Sports)

Saturday, June 5

Edinburgh v ULSTER, BT Murrayfield, kick-off tbc (Premier Sports)

Emirates Lions v Cell C Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, 4pm local time (SuperSport)

Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Cardiff Arms Park, kick-off tbc (S4C)

ROUND 6 (North & South) –

Friday, June 11

Zebre v MUNSTER, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 7pm local time/6pm Irish time (DAZN)

LEINSTER v Dragons, the RDS, 8.15pm (eir Sport)

Saturday, June 12

DHL Stormers v Emirates Lions, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, 4pm local time (SuperSport)

Cell C Sharks v Vodacom Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park, Durban, 6.15pm local time (SuperSport)

Ospreys v Benetton Rugby, venue tbc, 7.35pm (Premier Sports)

Sunday, June 13

Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc y Scarlets, 1pm (Premier Sports)