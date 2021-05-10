Ireland Men’s Sevens Await Olympic Repechage Draw

Ireland Men’s Sevens will on Tuesday discover their Pool opponents for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage , the final qualification event for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which will take place in Monaco on 19-20 June 2021.

Anthony Eddy‘s side, who return to action this weekend at the International Rugby 7s tournament at St George’s Park, are one of 10 teams in the Men’s competition vying for the final ticket to this summer’s Olympic Games.

The draw will be held at the Hotel Hermitage, Monaco in the presence of Prince Albert II as preparations continue to progress towards the hosting of the Olympic qualification event. The draw will be live streamed across World Rugby’s digital channels and on the World Rugby site here.

For the Men’s competition, the 10 teams are drawn into two pools of five teams, including one team from each of the five pre-determined bands.

Band 1: France, Samoa

Band 2: Hong Kong, Ireland

Band 3: Chile, Tonga

Band 4: Uganda, Zimbabwe

Band 5: Jamaica, Mexico.

Teams will play against all four opponents in their pools with the top two teams from each pool progressing through to the knockout stages, culminating in the final with the winner booking their place on the plane to Tokyo.

Ireland continue to build towards June’sWorld Rugby Sevens Repechage and this weekend’s tournament in England, where Eddy’s charges will face hosts Great Britain and USA is another important building block.

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s squads for this weekend’s International Rugby 7s will be announced later on Tuesday.