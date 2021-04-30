IRFU Confirm Fiji Tour Cannot Go Ahead

The IRFU have confirmed today that the planned tour to Fiji cannot proceed due to uncertainty caused by a COVID outbreak.

The IRFU has been working closely with the Fijian Rugby Union and World Rugby over the past few months with planning at a very advanced stage but unfortunately a recent COVID outbreak and subsequent lock down in Fiji has increased the level of risk and it is no longer viable to proceed with the planned tour.

The IRFU will be speaking to other Unions about opportunities to organise alternative Test match options for the July international window.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, commented,

“A great deal of effort has gone into the planning of the Tour which was predicated on a safety first approach. Fiji up until this point had been relatively untouched by the pandemic but that picture has quickly changed and unfortunately it is no longer viable to proceed with the tour. The rugby challenge in Fiji would have been formidable and would have exposed our players to the athleticism and skillset that the Fijians are famous for. It would have provided a significant developmental window for the national group considering that they also missed out on a summer tour in 2020. I would like to thank the Fijian Rugby Union, the Fijian government and World Rugby for their support over the past few months and I have no doubt it would have been a successful and fantastic touring experience. We will continue to explore alternative arrangements with our partner Unions.”

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell, commented,