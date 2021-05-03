As the rugby community looks forward to a summer of fun in line with the easing of government restrictions, a new webinar will look at how adapted forms of the game can help with skill development and recruitment of players.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 10 takes place on Tuesday May 4th and focus on “Using 7’s and 10’s In A Graduated Return To Rugby.”

Anthony Eddy and Simon Broughton will be the main presenters. Eddy is IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby while Simon Broughton works with Leinster Rugby as Elite Player Development Officer.

The webinar takes place at 1pm and is suitable for players and coaches for all ages and abilities in clubs and schools.

Everyone who registers for the event will receive a link to view the webinar back on demand.

A full list of upcoming webinars is available below.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 10: Using 7’s and 10’s In A Graduated Return To Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 4th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-10

Presenters: Anthony Eddy (IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby), Simon Broughton (Leinster Rugby Elite Player Development Officer.

Suitable For: Players and Coaches for all ages and abilities in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 11: Creating Games For Skill Development

Time: Thursday May 6th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-11

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: Coaches for all ages and abilities in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 12: Helping Players Transition From Mini To Youth Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 11th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-12

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: All coaches of players aged 10 to 14 in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 13: Helping Players Transition From Youth To Adult Rugby

Time: Tuesday May 18th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-13

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: All coaches of players aged 15 to 20 in clubs and schools

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 14: Game On – Flexible Options To Get More Games Played

Time: Tuesday May 25th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-14

Presenters: IRFU Rugby Development Department

Suitable For: Coaches, Teams Manager and anyone involved in organising rugby matches.