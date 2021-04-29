Government Announce Training For Adults Permitted From May 10th

The IRFU welcomes today’s announcement that the Government of Ireland are moving forward with the easing of current restrictions.

Currently Permitted (ROI):

“Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15”

Pitches can reopen but indoor facilities e.g. “changing rooms, showers, kitchens, meeting rooms must remain closed apart from essential toilets.”

From Monday May 10th (ROI):

“Outdoor training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people”

The IRFU are awaiting official confirmation on the contact/non-contact status of this training and will relay this update as soon as this information is available.

From Monday June 7th (ROI):

“Outdoor sports matches can recommence. No spectators are permitted.” (Subject to the public health situation at the time)

As per the #ReadyForRugby Overview issued on March 16th 2021, all clubs & schools who wish to play structured contact rugby will need to undergo a minimum of 4 weeks of contact readiness training.

Northern Ireland:

Clubs and schools in Northern Ireland are not affected by this update. Northern Ireland Executive regulations are to be reviewed on 13th May 2021 and the IRFU and Ulster Rugby will relay any updates to clubs.

Further Updates:

The IRFU and provinces will continue to relay all updates to public health measures. Updated versions of the #ReadyForRugby Overview and the IRFU Rugby Participation Roadmap 2021/22 will also be issued in due course.

Public Health Advice:

The easing of these restrictions has been brought about by the commitment and continued perseverance of people in mitigating the risk of COVID-19. Rugby communities are urged to maintain vigilance and continue to abide by all public health measures in place.

Clubs and schools must ensure their COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan is up to date before resuming any rugby activity.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinars:

The IRFU and provinces are continuing to offer guidance to clubs as they reopen their gates and resume activity. Click here for a list of upcoming #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars

Related Documents (Click To View)