European Finals To Be Held At Twickenham

EPCR and the Rugby Football Union have announced that Twickenham Stadium will host the 2021 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals next month.

A limited number of fans permitted to attend both showpiece matches, in line with the UK Government’s roadmap to recovery.

Up to 10,000 spectators will be able to buy tickets for each game with the Challenge Cup decider scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 8pm, and the Heineken Champions Cup final going ahead on Saturday, May 22 at 4.45pm (kick-offs local time).

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Both matches are subject to licences being granted by the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames.

Tickets for the finals will be on sale today at 5pm UK and Irish time, starting at £45, with details communicated through HeinekenChampionsCup.com.

“Fans are the lifeblood of European club tournaments and we are delighted to be able to welcome them back in a Covid-secure environment for this season’s finals,” said EPCR Chief Executive Officer Vincent Gaillard.

“Twickenham has a storied history with club rugby’s greatest tournament, and it will be a fitting venue to see silverware contested next month.”

RFU Chief Executive Officer and EPCR Board member, Bill Sweeney, commented: “We’re looking forward to seeing up to 10,000 fans back at Twickenham Stadium again for these EPCR finals and are delighted to be chosen to host the fixtures.

“This is an important opportunity for us to hold events as part of plans for the return of fans to stadia.

“We are working hard with EPCR and local authorities to put various measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all those attending each match.”

Marseille had been initially due to stage the finals, but restrictions put in place to limit the transmission of COVID-19 made it impractical to accommodate all ticket holders and the matches have been deferred to 2022 as a consequence.

The finals will return to London in 2023 when they will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For the final matches at Twickenham Stadium, EPCR is advising fans to adhere to government advice (locally and in their territory, if not based in the United Kingdom) before making any travel arrangements.

All spectators who attend either final are required to read and sign up to a code of conduct. Face coverings will be mandatory within the stadium, unless a spectator is in an assigned seat consuming food or beverages, and social distancing will be required at all times.

The RFU is working closely with Richmond Council, as well as with other key stakeholders such as the Metropolitan police and South Western Railway, to ensure the events are as safe as possible for spectators, staff and local residents.

Additional measures will be in place, including increased cleaning, extra toilet provision, assigned gate entry and a revised transport plan.

Plans are also advanced for the 2021/22 season with confirmation that 24 teams – including eight representatives from each of the Gallagher Premiership, Top 14 and Guinness PRO14 – will once again contest the Heineken Champions Cup.

Further details regarding the formats and key dates for EPCR’s tournaments will be communicated as soon as practicable.