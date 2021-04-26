Tomorrow’s #ReadyForReady Support Webinar will help guide clubs on how to welcome players and volunteers back to rugby in the coming weeks.

The past year has been a time of unprecedented challenges in Irish society and many of these have been keenly felt in the rugby community. The chance to welcome players back to rugby pitches for some much needed fun and activity is hugely exciting, but clubs will need to carefully manage that process and be mindful of how things have changed since they were last fully open.

That’s according to IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan.

“Clubs will face new challenges when they reopen their gates,” he said. “They’ve never had to welcome children and young people back after such a long layoff.”

“There may be some anxiety and nervousness at coming back into social situations we’ll all need to be mindful of.

“We also need to manage expectations around what players are physically capable of after such a long time without training.

“This webinar will outline some of these considerations and offer solutions to guide clubs through the process.”

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 8: Understanding players’ needs in returning to rugby

Time: Tuesday April 27th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-Player-Needs

Presenters to include: Joe Gorham (Connacht Rugby Head of Rugby Development), Ray Gadsden (Munster Rugby Participation Programmes Coordinator), Fraser Gow (Connacht Rugby Club & Community Administrator), Colm Finnegan (IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager)

Suitable For: Coaches for all ages and abilities in clubs and schools