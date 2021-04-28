Guinness Six Nations 2022 Fixtures Announced

The eagerly awaited 2022 Guinness Six Nations fixtures have been announced with Ireland set to host 2021 champions Wales on Saturday, February 5th.

A week later Ireland travel to Paris to face France on February 12th. Next up is a home tie against Italy on Sunday, February 27th followed two weeks later by a trip to Twickenham to play England.

Super Saturday 2022 will take place on 19th March starting with Wales v Italy followed by Ireland v Scotland and France v England.

Commenting on the announcement, Six Nations CEO, Ben Morel said: “The 2021 Championship was one of the most competitive in history with eight of the 15 matches won by 7 points or less.

“The drama of Super Saturday with France’s last minute win against Wales, meant that the winner of the Championship was only revealed after the final match was played.

“It was an amazing effort from so many people to make the Championship happen, not least the players and staff from the unions, the broadcasters, media and our partners. That effort paid off in the shape of record TV audiences and the most engaged Championship we’ve ever seen, it was truly a special achievement from so many people. This Guinness Six Nations entertained many of our long-standing fans and I believe we won plenty of new ones as well.

“We look forward to next year’s Championship with hopefully a return to normality when we can welcome fans back in stadia and bring that unrivalled Guinness Six Nations atmosphere into sitting rooms, pubs and rugby clubs all over the world.”