Adam Griggs Clarifies Remarks On Women’s Rugby Development

Speaking at today’s Team Announcement Press Conference ahead of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday, Griggs said:

“I fielded a question on Tuesday around the domestic game and who was in charge. On reflection, I wasn’t as clear as I could have been so I think it’s important to acknowledge the work that Colin McEntee, IRFU Director of Rugby Development, Amanda Greensmith, IRFU Women’s Development Manager, and the domestic team do in running our pathway and Inter-Provincial Series. Hopefully that can clear up some of the comments that were made.

“I think I got put on the spot a little bit and I didn’t want to come across that we were putting it under any one person. As I stated, it’s the whole IRFU running the domestic game and there are obviously different departments that will take care of different parts of the organisation. At the time and on the spot, I wasn’t as clear as I could have been.

“The questions are understandable and as I stated on Tuesday, what we have in place at the moment is a really good model and a good structure. There is obviously still work to be done in terms of growing the game and getting the numbers up and that leads to the competitiveness of the top end of the game. It was an important thing to clarify.”