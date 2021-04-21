Connacht Sign Versatile Back Hansen From Brumbies

Hansen, whose mother hails from Cork, can operate across the back-three or at out-half. He has played a key role in the Brumbies’ Super Rugby AU campaign this season, featuring in all eight games and scoring three tries.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the Australian outfit, playing for Canberra’s Daramalan School, and later the Canberra Vikings before moving on to the professional ranks in 2018, while also representing the Australian Under-20s in the World Rugby U-20 Championship that same year.

Hansen was handed his full debut for the Brumbies in March 2019, coming off the bench in a win over the Waratahs.

Despite the disruption of the Super Rugby calendar due to Covid-19, he has been an ever-present member of the squad since his first start last July.

He was named Super Rugby Player of the Round in round 2 after scoring a hat-trick in their victory over the Waratahs.

He has made 11 clean breaks this season, putting him in second place for most clean breaks by any player across both Super Rugby leagues, and sits in the top ten for most metres carried.

Hansen has signed a two-year deal and will link up with the Connacht squad for 2021/22 pre-season training later in the summer.

Commenting on today’s announcement, head coach Andy Friend said: “Securing the signing of Mack Hansen is a real coup for Connacht Rugby. I have been following his progress for a long time and he has all the attributes to become a really important player for us.

As well as his play-making abilities, he is a physically strong and tall player who can easily adapt to the demands of northern Hemisphere rugby. “His versatility and ability to play all across the back-field as well as a number 10 is also a big plus for us. I’m looking forward to welcoming him to the Sportsground and integrating him into our squad over the summer.”

Hansen says he is hugely looking forward to joining up with the westerners, saying: “I am delighted to be making this move and signing for Connacht Rugby. Obviously, I have strong family ties to Ireland, so that was an immediate positive for me.

“But, after chatting to Andy, I became really excited by both the brand of rugby that Connacht play, as well as the ambition of the province to succeed in the years ahead.

“I want to play my part in that, and I can’t wait to link up with the squad and get settled in the west of Ireland.”