Ireland Women’s Rugby Podcast – Episode 3

It’s a new way for Irish Rugby supporters to get to know Ireland players during the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship with a new episode dropping every week.

Each episodes features Ireland teammates talking to each other about their journeys, their best rugby memories and the things that matter to them outside the game.

Featuring This Week

Ciara Griffin, Cliodhna Moloney, Katie O’Dwyer (Farming)

Aoife McDermott, Grace Moore, Ailsa Hughes, Chloe Pearse (Playing other sports before rugby)

Hannah Tyrrell (First Try for Ireland 15s)

Aoife Doyle (First Cap for Ireland 15s)

Sene Naoupu (Lesson For My Younger Self)

Episodes

S01 E01: http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-1

S01 E02: http://bit.ly/IRFU-POD-2