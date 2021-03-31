IRFU Statement On New Public Health Measures

The Government of Ireland have announced that new public health measures are coming into place in April.

From April 26th, “underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 can recommence for all exercise activities outdoors , subject to public health advice at the time.”

Provisionally, this means only under age sections clubs and schools in the Republic of Ireland will be able to offer non-contact rugby training from that date.

All clubs and schools who wish to resume rugby must have and up-to-date COVID-19 Safety Plan – No Plan, No Play.

On March 23rd, the IRFU and provinces facilitated a #ReadyForRugby Support Webinar on considerations for updating COVID-19 Safety Plans.

A recording of this webinar can be viewed below.

Following clarification from Sport NI and the NI Executive, clubs in Northern Ireland can resume outdoor training in distinct groups of 15 (inclusive of players and coaches) from April 12th.

Further information on permitted activities will be issued to all clubs and schools in due course.

More #ReadyForRugby information can be viewed at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/

Additional upcoming webinars may assist your club or school in preparing for a resumption of rugby.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 4: An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

Time: Thursday 1st April 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-4

Presenters:

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers

Club Officers & Volunteers

This webinar is designed to help clubs and schools who want to know more about touch rugby as an offering to players for skill development, fitness and fun. It will provide an overview of resources available for first-time coaches of touch rugby.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 5: RugbyConnect Refresher For Administrators

Time: Tuesday 6th April 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-5

Presenters:

Lucy Mulhall (IRFU)

Suitable For:

Club and School Administrators

Club Officers & Volunteers

RugbyConnect is the IRFU’s online administration system for clubs and schools. This webinar will walk through updates to the system and help refresh knowledge for clubs and schools ahead of any return to rugby activity.