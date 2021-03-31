Penny Picked As PRO14 Next-Gen Star Of The Season

Leinster’s Scott Penny has been voted in by the media as the Guinness PRO14 Next-Gen Star of the Season for 2020/21.

The 21-year-old back rower, who missed last Saturday’s PRO14 final through injury, played a key part in Leinster’s title-winning campaign.

He appeared in 11 games for the Conference A winners, finishing as the Championship’s joint top try-scorer with nine tries.

A pool of 75-plus media from across Ireland, the UK, Italy and South Africa including reporters, broadcasters, former players and coaches were invited to vote for the Next-Gen Star of the Season award.

Penny saw off stiff competition from Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey, Glasgow Warriors’ Scott Dobie and Jac Morgan from the Scarlets.

Penny’s win caps a remarkable run for Leinster, who have claimed four of the previous five Next-Gen Star awards since 2017.

Guinness PRO14 Next-Gen Stars – Previous Winners:

2019/20: Caelan Doris (Leinster)

2018/19: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

2017/18: Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

2016/17: Joey Carbery (Leinster)

2015/16: Sam Davies (Ospreys)

2014/15: Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh)

2013/14: Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

2012/13: Luke Marshall (Ulster)

2011/12: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)

2010/11: Toby Faletau (Dragons)

2009/10: Tim Visser (Edinburgh)