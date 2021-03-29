Richie Murphy Appointed Ireland Under-20 Head Coach

Richie Murphy , who has been the Ireland Skills and Kicking Coach since 2013, will take over as Ireland Under-20 Head Coach and prepare the squad for the upcoming Under-20 Six Nations Championship this summer. Richie will be in charge of the PwC sponsored Ireland Under-20s for the next two seasons.

Richie will remain a specialist kicking resource for the Men’s Senior National Team but his new role as Ireland Under-20 Head Coach will focus on him working with Peter Smyth developing players on the elite pathway, from the National Talent Squad and Academy players.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora commented:

“Richie has a wealth of experience at the very highest level of the game and knows what it takes to deliver success in the senior international and provincial game. The Under-20s programme is a hugely important benchmark for our pathway players but it is also vital that the system keeps producing and supporting talent and this will be key focus of Richie’s role.”

Richie Murphy commented:

“It’s an exciting role that will allow me to fulfil a wider coaching brief and drive talent development across the pathway. There are challenges within the pathway specifically in specialised positions and the task is to ensure that they have the skills, temperament and game appreciation to excel in the professional game at both provincial and national level.”

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

“It will be important for us that Richie remains connected to the national team coaching group as his expertise and experience are of great benefit to the players. However it is a great opportunity for him in a head coach role and to be working with the next generation coming through in a fulltime capacity . We have always had a strong relationship with the U20s squad and Richie’s appointment will only strengthen that connection.”

The postponed 2021 Under-20s Six Nations Championship is scheduled to take place across a condensed three-week period in June and July this coming summer. Full details of the tournament format and schedule are expected from the Six Nations in the coming weeks.