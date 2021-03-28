ReadyForRugby Support Webinar: Keep Walking, Keep Well

While it may be a while before rugby as we know it is back to normal , there is a way to engage members and the local community in physical activity and enhance mental well-being.

Sport Ireland, in conjunction with Healthy Ireland, run initiatives that will support people to stay active in their own local areas while living with COVID-19. This year sporting organisations and clubs are invited to support local communities by opening their grounds to local people who might not have access to facilities nearby.

The IRFU is delighted to be one of the six National Governing Bodies chosen to host the ‘Keep Walking, Keep Well’ campaign, with the support of the Sport Ireland & Healthy Ireland. While the start of this initiative has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are still planning to begin in April, in line with government guidance.

This webinar will outline to clubs how to become involved in the programme. We will hear from Portarlington RFC and Ballynahinch RFC, who are already involved in a community walking programme. They will describe how and why they got involved in a physical activity programme and discuss the benefits to both the club and the local community.

The programme is a great way to offer physical activity to members and the local community in a safe environment.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 3: Making Your Club An Amenity For Your Community

Time: Monday 29th March 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-3

Presenters:

Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Spirit of Rugby Manager will give a summary of the Keep Walking, Keep Well Campaign and detail how clubs can get involved and apply for funding.

David Hainsworth, Chair, Portarlington RFC and David Workman, Coordinator of the ‘Hinch Trail’ at Ballynahinch RFC on the benefits of starting a health and well-being programme in your club.

Suitable For: