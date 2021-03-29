Hanrahan’s Move To Clermont Is Confirmed

JJ Hanrahan will depart Munster at the end of the season as he makes the move to Top 14 club Clermont Auvergne.

The 28-year-old out-half, who has also played at full-back for his native province, will join the French giants on a one-year deal with the option of a second.

Hanrahan has made 140 appearances for Munster and has been a central figure in Johann van Grann’s squad since his return from Northampton Saints in 2017.

Earlier this season Clermont saw the Kerry man at his best when he helped Munster secure a stirring comeback victory at the Stade Marcel Michelin. He scored 24 points with a 100% return from the tee.

Commenting on his departure, Hanrahan said: “It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years.

“I have lifelong friends from this Munster set-up, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

“Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for.

“Currently my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”

Munster head coach van Graan acknowledged: “JJ is a fantastic player and has been a great servant to Munster Rugby.

“We’ve said from the beginning we want to retain all of our players but unfortunately the harsh realities of what’s happened over the past year have come to a head.

“Due to the challenges stemming from the Covid landscape we are not in a position to hold onto a player of JJ’s calibre, and we are sorry to see him go.

“While he has a fantastic opportunity ahead of him we still have a job to do here, and we look forward to JJ successfully seeing out his time in the red jersey.”