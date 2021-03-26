Carolan To Leave Connacht At End Of Season

Nigel Carloan has announced that he will leave his role as Connacht attack coach at the end of the season.

The former Ireland Under-20 head coach, who led the side to the final of the 2016 World Rugby U-20 Championship, spent 14 years as Academy manager in Connacht and was appointed to his current position in 2017.

Carolan made the following statement following today’s news, saying: “When I signed my most recent contract over two years ago, I made it clear to Connacht that it would be my last before embarking on a new challenge.

I have been involved with Connacht Rugby for most of the last 26 years of my life. While I have loved every day of it and I cannot speak highly enough of the people I've worked with, the time has come for a new experience in rugby.

“I’m at the stage of my coaching career where I need to challenge myself in a new environment and gain new perspectives, so I’m excited by what the future holds for Siobhan, Milly, Ben and myself.

“Andy Friend and Willie Ruane have known of my plans for a long time and have been 100% supportive of me every step of the way.

“I’d like to sincerely thank them for their support these past few years while I came to this decision, and I’d like to wish them and all the players and coaches every success in the years ahead.”

Connacht head coach Friend says Carolan made a big impression in the three years they have worked together. The Australian commented:

I first met Nigel shortly after moving to Connacht and I cannot speak highly enough of the three years since then. He is an excellent coach who has all the credentials to succeed elsewhere, and I wish him every success wherever he goes.

“The Connacht traditions of playing an attractive, exciting brand of attacking rugby continued under Nigel, and that style will continue to be implemented in the years ahead.”

Ruane, the Connacht Rugby CEO, paid tribute to Carolan for his many years of dedication to his home province.

“While we are obviously disappointed to see Nigel go, we fully understand and appreciate why he felt the time was right to move on,” he said.

“We’ve been aware of his wish to try something new for some time, and the way he has conducted himself every day since then has been as professional and dedicated as ever.

It’s important to also acknowledge Nigel as one of our own, having come through the Connacht pathway both in his playing and coaching careers. “He has given his home province a huge amount and on behalf of everyone at Connacht Rugby I’d like to sincerely thank him for the commitment he has shown and for everything he has accomplished during his time here.”

A further announcement confirming the Connacht coaching team into next season will be made in due course.