Webinar To Help Clubs and Schools Focus On Fun This Summer

IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan welcomed a focus on non-contact formats of the game as the IRFU began rolling out its #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars to clubs and schools.

The series began with a look at considerations for COVID-19 Safety Planning but tomorrow’s session will advise clubs on how to set up Touch Rugby Competitions within their club.

That will be followed next week by a look at coaching supports for clubs and schools who want to offer touch rugby training this summer.

Full details of the touch rugby webinars are below. Click here for a full list of upcoming webinars.

“We expect that non-contact formats of the game will be part of government guidelines that will allow us to reactivate domestic rugby,” said Finnegan.

“Fun and a love of the game is just as important as any of the values we have under Spirit Of Rugby. It’s what we’ve missed the most and if our players have the choice to play rugby this summer, then touch rugby can be a source of joy for all.

These #ReadyForRugby support webinars will help clubs and schools tune into the offerings they can provide to players in the coming months and put the right structures in place.”

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 2: How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club

Time: Thursday 25th March 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-2

Presenters:

Justin Deegan (IRFU Rugby Participation Team)

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers, COVID-19 Club/School Safety Officers & Compliance Officers

Club Officers & Volunteers

Touch rugby competitions within a club or school are a proven way to offer fun and competitive playing opportunities that are compliant with public health measures and focus on skill and athletic development.

This webinar will run you through the basics of touch rugby, how to prepare for members’ return and how to set up competitions within your club.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 4: An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

Time: Thursday 1st April 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-4

Presenters:

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers

Club Officers & Volunteers

This webinar is designed to help clubs and schools who want to know more about touch rugby as an offering to players for skill development, fitness and fun. It will provide an overview of resources available for first-time coaches of touch rugby.