Neville Included In TMO Panel For Women’s Six Nations

Ireland’s Joy Neville will serve as TMO for at least two games in the forthcoming Women’s Six Nations. Neville’s appointment was confirmed as part of the overall appointment of match officials by World Rugby today.

Neville, who was TMO for a number of games in the Guinness Six Nations, will be on duty for the opening game between England and Scotland and again in the final round pool game between Scotland and Italy.

Ireland’s opening game in Cardiff Arms Park will be refereed by Hollie Davidson. Davidson recently refereed her first Guinness Pro14 game when she took charge of Munster v Benetton, with Neville as her TMO.

Sara Cox of the RFU will be in charge of Ireland’s game against France in Energia Park.

The Ireland squad was announced yesterday with Adam Griggs including five uncapped players in a 35 strong panel.

The appointments for the play-off matches will be announced at the conclusion of the pool stage.

World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee Chairman Graham Mourie said: