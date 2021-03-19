ReadyForRugby Support Webinars: Registration Open

Registration is now open for the first series of #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars.

More information on the #ReadyForRugby campaign is available at https://bit.ly/ReadyForRugby

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinars 1-5:

Tue March 23rd: Considerations For Updating Your COVID-19 Safety Plan

Thu March 25th: How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club

Mon March 29th: Making Your Club An Amenity For Your Community

Thu April 1st: An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

Tue April 6th: RugbyConnect Refresher For Administrators

IRFU Participation Rugby Operations Manager David Keane said:

“These are the first of a wider series of support webinars we’ll be making available to clubs and schools over the coming weeks and months. The feedback on this format has been really positive and they provide a new way for the IRFU and provinces to engage directly with clubs and schools.”

“COVID-19 Safety Planning is the first consideration for anyone who wants to be get ready for rugby. Once those plans are in place, non-contact rugby will be the first format of the game we’re likely to see up and running. The content of these webinars reflect this and are designed to get our communities back in action as soon as permitted.”

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 1: Considerations For Updating Your COVID-19 Safety Plan

Time: Tuesday 23nd March 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/RFR-Web-1

Presenters:

Rod McLoughlin (IRFU Medical Director)

Eamon O’Boyle & Associates (Safety Consultants)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

COVID-19 Club/School Safety Officers

COVID-19 Compliance Officers

Club Officers & Volunteers

Clubs and schools must ensure their COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan is up to date before recommencing any rugby activity in 2021. This webinar will encourage clubs and schools to reengage safety officers and compliance officers ahead of any return to activity. It will help clubs to build on existing plans with key considerations based on the latest best practice in health & safety protocols and COVID-19 risk mitigation.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 2: How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club

Time: Thursday 25th March 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-2

Presenters:

Justin Deegan (IRFU Rugby Participation Team)

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers, COVID-19 Club/School Safety Officers & Compliance Officers

Club Officers & Volunteers

Touch rugby competitions within a club or school are a proven way to offer fun and competitive playing opportunities that are compliant with public health measures and focus on skill and athletic development.

This webinar will run you through the basics of touch rugby, how to prepare for members’ return and how to set up competitions within your club.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 3: Making Your Club An Amenity For Your Community

Time: Monday 29th March 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-3

Presenters:

Anne Marie Hughes (IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Manager)

Portarlington RFC Case Study

Ballynahinch RFC Case Study

Suitable For:

Club Officers & Volunteers

Featuring working case studies, this webinar will look at how clubs are using their facilities to provide an outlet for wellbeing and physical activity to the wider community. It will also provide details of government campaigns that support this type of activity.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 4: An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

Time: Thursday 1st April 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-4

Presenters:

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers

Club Officers & Volunteers

This webinar is designed to help clubs and schools who want to know more about touch rugby as an offering to players for skill development, fitness and fun. It will provide an overview of resources available for first-time coaches of touch rugby.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 5: RugbyConnect Refresher For Administrators

Time: Monday 5th April 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-5

Presenters:

Lucy Mulhall (IRFU)

Suitable For:

Club and School Administrators

Club Officers & Volunteers

RugbyConnect is the IRFU’s online administration system for clubs and schools. This webinar will walk through updates to the system and help refresh knowledge for clubs and schools ahead of any return to rugby activity.