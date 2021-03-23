Women’s Six Nations Fixtures & TV Schedule Confirmed

All three of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations matches will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player it was confirmed today as part of the fixtures and TV schedule announcement from Six Nations Rugby.

The Championship will consist of two pools of three teams before concluding with Finals Day on 24 April. Pool A teams England, Italy and Scotland will play Pool B teams France, Ireland and Wales in the group phases.

Each team will play one home and one away fixture before facing the opposing ranked team from the other pool in a Super Saturday finals day.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The Pool A teams – England, Italy and Scotland – will have home games for the finals.

Ireland will face Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, April 10th in their first game with a 5pm kick off.

The following week sees Ireland at home to France in Energia Park. That game will be live on RTÉ 2 with a 2.15pm kick off.

Ireland’s third game will be determined by the results and will form part of a Super Saturday on April 24th.

RTE To Show Every Game

For the first time, all games will be available in one place in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and Italy, with the BBC, RTÉ and Eurosport carrying all nine matches on terrestrial and digital services.

In the UK, four matches will be shown on terrestrial television with BBC Scotland to show Scotland v Italy and the final game involving Scotland while BBC Wales will show Wales v Ireland. The final game involving England will be shown on BBC2, meaning a Women’s Six Nations game will be shown on the main BBC network for the first time. All other games will be on BBC iPlayer.

RTÉ will show Wales v Ireland, Ireland v France and Ireland’s match on Finals Weekend live on both RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player. The other six games will be shown on RTÉ Player for fans to enjoy.

France TV will continue its fantastic support of the women’s game by showing France v Wales on France 4, Ireland v France on France 2 and the final game involving the French team on France 2.

In Italy, Eurosport will show all nine matches on the Eurosport Player.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel commented:

“We are extremely excited to get the Women’s Six Nations underway and with a new window and a new format for fans to engage with. Our Super Saturday on 24 April looks set to ensure this year’s Championship has a compelling finale.

“Developing the Women’s Championship is absolutely central to our overall strategy. Fans have been thrilled by the Guinness Six Nations over the last two months and now the baton passes to the women’s teams, and we expect an equally thrilling sporting spectacle.”

*All times are British Summer Time / Irish Summer Time, which is GMT +1

Women’s Six Nations 2021 Fixtures

Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, Saturday, April 10, 5pm

Ireland v France, Energia Parck, Saturday, April 17, 2:15pm