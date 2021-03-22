Ulster Rugby Launch #URGame

#URgame has been designed to support clubs and schools in Ulster Rugby re-engage with participants of all ages and abilities, as government COVID-19 restrictions start to ease. Here’s an insight into some of the programmes you can expect to see over the coming months.

As part of the #URgame initiative, Ulster Rugby has designed a number of fun rugby and non-rugby activities that can be tailored for participants across the club and school game across the province – it’s about enjoying ‘Your Game, Your Way’.

Clubs in NI and ROI are reminded that no collective training is permitted under the current NI Executive and Government of Ireland guidelines. Adherence at all times to the latest government health advice is required when planning any of the below activities.

More information, promotional and support materials will be released across Ulster Rugby channels in due course.

For the latest #URgame information and assets from Ulster Rugby, visit: #URgame

#URgame: Your Game, Your Way:

Try Time: A non-contact programme which can be delivered at your local club to allow regular, informal rugby activity for players who want to play, have fun, and enjoy all the health and fitness benefits that come with being active.

Mini Mornings: Coach development workshops to support the development of mini rugby within your club.

Walk To: A challenge for clubs and schools to walk the equivalent distance from Kingspan Stadium to all the clubs in Ulster, and back!

Let’s Play: A contact rugby offering in your school or club’s preferred format – 15s, 10s, 7s or X7s.

Prep to Play: A conditioning programme developed by the Ulster Rugby Performance staff to prepare players for a graduated return to rugby.

Clubs should familiarise themselves with the IRFU’s #ReadyForRugby Rugby Roadmap, and re-commence the COVID-19 safety planning stage ahead of any return to action.