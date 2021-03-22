IRFU Medical Director To Present At #ReadyForRugby Support Webinar For Clubs & Schools

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin is to address clubs and schools about how to manage pod systems for training in line with public health measures.

It’s part of the #ReadyForRugby Support Webinar: Considerations for Updating your Covid-19 Safety Plan, taking place on Tuesday March 23rd.

Registration for this webinar is available at https://bit.ly/RFR-Web-1

Use of training pods are likely to form a key element of government restrictions when the resumption of rugby activity in clubs and schools is permitted.

Rod will discuss key considerations for creating a training pod, limiting interactions and spacing between pods.

He will also discuss what key learnings from risk mitigation in professional rugby can be applied to the domestic game and which responsible behaviours are required to keep our communities safe and our pitches open.

The webinar will also feature a presentation from Eamon O’Boyle & Associates, who have worked with the IRFU in producing COVID-19 Safety Planning guidelines for clubs.

Tomorrow’s webinar is part of a wider series of #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars. The confirmed list is below and registrations links are available at:

https://www.irishrugby.ie/2021/03/19/readyforrugby-support-webinars-registration-open/