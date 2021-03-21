Tierney-Martin Included On Bench For Connacht’s Llanelli Trip

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has again opted to shuffle the squad for Monday night’s Guinness PRO14 season finale against the Scarlets in Llanelli (kick-off 8pm).

The side is captained by Paul Boyle in a back row that also features Conor Oliver and big ball-carrying number 8 Abraham Papali’i.

The in-form Gavin Thornbury and Niall Murray continue their second row partnership after impressive showings last weekend, and a front row of Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt and Jack Aungier completes the pack.

Kieran Marmion has Conor Fitzgerald alongside him at half-back, and there are no changes at 12, 13 or 14 with those jerseys filled by Tom Daly, Academy centre Sean O’Brien and winger Ben O’Donnell.

Alex Wootton, the PRO14’s joint-leading try scorer this season with nine tries, is named on the opposite wing with John Porch completing the starting XV from full-back.

Galway native Dylan Tierney-Martin (21) is in line to make his Connacht senior debut, with the promising 21-year-old hooker named among the replacements.

With the westerners guaranteed to finish third in Conference B and looking forward to upcoming tests, Friend commented: “This is our final chance to give game-time to some players before our Challenge Cup and Rainbow Cup outings so I know the whole squad will be eager to impress.

“Thankfully our injury situation is relatively good heading into those competitions which has allowed us to try out a few new combinations.

“We’d love to travel to Leicester on Saturday week with a win behind us and it’s also important to finish any league campaign on a high. So we’re looking forward to travelling to Wales and seeing how they perform.”

CONNACHT (v Scarlets): John Porch; Ben O’Donnell, Sean O’Brien, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle (capt), Conor Oliver, Abraham Papali’i.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Matthew Burke, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Oisin Dowling, Sean Masterson, Colm Reilly, Jack Carty, Peter Sullivan.