Touch Rugby: Coaching Resources & #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars

The IRFU and Ireland Touch Association are collaborating on resources to help clubs and schools provide non-contact offerings to players.

Two of the upcoming #ReadyForRugby Support Webinars will focus on helping clubs offer non-contact activity in line with the easing of government restrictions.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar: How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club

Time: Thursday 25th March 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-2

Presenters:

Justin Deegan (IRFU Rugby Participation Team)

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers, COVID-19 Club/School Safety Officers & Compliance Officers

Club Officers & Volunteers

Touch rugby competitions within a club or school are a proven way to offer fun and competitive playing opportunities that are compliant with public health measures and focus on skill and athletic development.

This webinar will run you through the basics of touch rugby, how to prepare for members’ return and how to set up competitions within your club.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar: An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

Time: Thursday 1st April 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-4

Presenters:

Billy Ngawini (Ireland Touch Association)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

Adult & Age-Grade Coaches

Team Managers

Club Officers & Volunteers

This webinar is designed to help clubs and schools who want to know more about touch rugby as an offering to players for skill development, fitness and fun. It will provide an overview of resources available for first-time coaches of touch rugby.

Touch Rugby Sample Training Sessions:

Touch Rugby Sample Training Sessions are now available as part of Irish Rugby’s Level Up Development Resources For Clubs and Schools.

The full suite of Level Up resources are available at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/levelup/

Touch Rugby Sample Training Session 1: [Click Here To Download]

Features:

Tagger (10 Minutes)

Skills Relay (10 Minutes)

4v4 Modified Touch Rugby (20 Minutes)

Attack The Seven (20 Minutes)

Brumbies Touch Modified Rules (20 Minutes)

Touch Rugby Sample Training Session 2: [Click Here To Download]

Features:

Keep Ball (10 Minutes)

2 Player Drive (10 Minutes)

Brumbies Touch Modified Rules (20 Minutes)

Attack The Seven (20 Minutes)

Modified Touch (20 Minutes)

Touch Rugby Sample Training Session 3: [Click Here To Download]

Features: