Support For Clubs and Schools To Be #ReadyForRugby

The IRFU is launching a #ReadyForRugby initiative to help rugby communities come together safely when government restrictions are eased.

There are three key elements to the campaign:

Rugby Roadmap: A roadmap for a safe and graduated return to contact rugby

A roadmap for a safe and graduated return to contact rugby Rugby Offerings: A suite of rugby offerings designed to ensure rugby activity is in line with all steps/levels of public health measures

A suite of rugby offerings designed to ensure rugby activity is in line with all steps/levels of public health measures Rugby Support: A support programme of development and education opportunities for clubs and schools

Message From IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee:

We want to see rugby in our community as soon as it is permitted, practicable and safe to do so.

“#ReadyForRugby is about the IRFU and provinces putting adaptable structures and resources in place so that clubs and schools are ready when the time comes.

“Our community invested a huge amount of time in putting in place the correct infrastructure for a safe return to rugby at the start of the 2020/21 season. Unfortunately, clubs and schools never got the chance to reap the rewards for all their work. I share your frustration in that regard.

“But I believe that this work will stand to us as governments put plans in place to ease restrictions across the four provinces.

“Not knowing when these restrictions may be eased remains an issue. Once anything is certain, we will communicate directly to clubs and schools as a matter of urgency.

“Announcements around public health measures may come to us with little notice so now is the time for clubs and schools to reengage their various COVID-19 Safety Officers, Committees and Compliance Officers.

“Some things have changed since COVID-19 Safety Plans were first prepared, but we will offer the appropriate medical, health and safety expertise to ensure they are up to date.

“If our sport is to resume as soon as it is permitted, it is clear that clubs and schools will need to consider opening their gates for summer rugby.

“The IRFU and provinces will support summer rugby across a number of formats with a focus on fun for anyone who wants it in 2021. Of all of the values of Irish Rugby, fun is the one we’ve missed the most in the last year.