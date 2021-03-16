ReadyForRugby Support Webinar: Considerations For Updating Your COVID-19 Safety Plan

The IRFU are launching a series of support webinars to help clubs and schools get #ReadyForRugby.

The first webinar is to help clubs and schools put plans in place for when government restrictions are eased and rugby activity can resume.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 1: Considerations For Updating Your COVID-19 Safety Plan

Time: Tuesday 23rd March 2021, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/RFR-Web-1

Presenters:

Rod McLoughlin (IRFU Medical Director)

Eamon O’Boyle & Associates (Safety Consultants)

IRFU COVID-19 Project Team

Suitable For:

COVID-19 Club/School Safety Officers

COVID-19 Compliance Officers

Club Officers & Volunteers

Clubs and schools must ensure their COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan is up to date before recommencing any rugby activity in 2021. This webinar will encourage clubs and schools to reengage safety officers and compliance officers ahead of any return to activity. It will help clubs to build on existing plans with key considerations based on the latest best practice in health & safety protocols and COVID-19 risk mitigation.

Other upcoming webinars will include:

Tue March 23rd: Considerations For Updating Your COVID-19 Safety Plan

Considerations For Updating Your COVID-19 Safety Plan Thu March 25th: How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club

How To Run A Touch Rugby Competition Within Your Club Mon March 29th: Making Your Club An Amenity For Your Community

Making Your Club An Amenity For Your Community Thu April 1 st : An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby

An Introduction To Coaching Touch Rugby Tue April 6th: RugbyConnect Refresher For Administrators

Further details about each webinar will be announced in due course.

IRFU Participation Rugby Operations Manager David Keane said:

“These are the first of a wider series of support webinars we’ll be making available to clubs and schools over the coming weeks and months. The feedback on this format has been really positive and they provide a new way for the IRFU and provinces to engage directly with clubs and schools.”

“COVID-19 Safety Planning is the first consideration for anyone who wants to be get ready for rugby. Once those plans are in place, non-contact rugby will be the first format of the game we’re likely to see up and running. The content of these webinars reflect this and are designed to get our communities back in action as soon as permitted.”