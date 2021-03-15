Vodafone And IRFU Join ‘Together For Childline’ Campaign

Vodafone Ireland and its partner the IRFU have today announced details of a competition to win a match day jersey from the Ireland v England game on the 20th of March.

Each player from the 23-man squad will sign and donate their own jersey.

Through the TeamOfUs – Together for Childline campaign Vodafone Ireland and the IRFU are supporting the ISPCC’s Childline Listening Service which receives up to 800 calls, texts and online contacts from children and young people across Ireland every day.

The impact of Covid-19 restrictions appeared to intensify challenges for children and young people across Ireland, with many vulnerable users more in need of the service than ever before.

Childline answers over 200,000 contacts from children and young people every year and there was a 14% increase in online live chat contacts (via Childline.ie) between the period 12 Mar 2020 to 7 Mar 2021 versus same period last year.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the jerseys, fans can simply make a donation of at least €10.00 to ISPCC Childline through the iDonate page.

Anne O’Leary, Vodafone Ireland CEO said

“Vodafone Ireland is delighted to team up with our longstanding partner the IRFU, to raise much needed funds for ISPCC Childline and the incredibly important service they provide for children all around the country, particularly at a time when COVID continues to disrupt and challenge their lives.

Our ambition at Vodafone is to ensure that everyone stays connected in these difficult times, particularly those who are most vulnerable and we are very proud to support this campaign.”

John Church, ISPCC Childline Chief Executive said “ISPCC Childline is delighted to have the continued support of Vodafone Ireland and Irish Rugby.

Our Childline service is needed now more than ever to help strengthen children’s resilience and to help them cope with any challenges that come their way. Through this competition, Irish rugby fans can help make sure children always have somewhere they can turn. Every donation will help to keep Childline listening every day and night.”

To enter the draw for one of 23 signed match day jerseys simply make a donation of at least €10.00 to ISPCC Childline through the iDonate page.

23 winners will be chosen on 26/03/21. Full details on rugby.vodafone.ie