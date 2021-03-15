Ryan and Ringrose Ruled Out of England Fixture

The Ireland team returned to Carton House on Sunday night and will complete their recovery modules today before commencing team preparations tomorrow for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Round 5 fixture against England.

James Ryan will be unavailable for the weekend following his removal for a HIA and his return to play will be managed by Leinster.

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the England game with an ankle injury and will be further assessed by the Ireland and Leinster medical teams.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Tom O’Toole will remain with Ulster after picking up a knock at the end of last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will stay with the squad having provided additional cover in Murrayfield.

Peter O’Mahony is back with the squad and available for selection.

Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps