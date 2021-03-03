LiveWIRE2021 Conference Profile: Su Carty

The IRFU will be looking at International Women’s Day 2021 through a rugby lens with its LiveWIRE conference on Monday March 8 th .

Su Carty will be one of the key speakers on the day. Su is a member of the IRFU Union Committee and the World Rugby Council. She is also a Director of Ohana ZERO suicide and launched a hugely successful campaign around mental health in November 2020.

Discussions will include:

Positives and negatives of involvement in rugby due to COVID-19 with best practice examples from women in rugby on how they adapted.

Leadership styles, impact on leadership now and future, opportunities to lead in various roles.

Speaking ahead of the event, Su Carty said:

“Our sense of competitiveness shifted in many ways over the past year. We are used to competing in sport, but I’ve seen so many people being supportive of each other away from the pitch when previously they might have been more focused on getting to the top of the steps first.

Developing resilience is a part of sport and it’s something that has served us well over the past year also. You’ll get knocked back 10 yards but you don’t run off the pitch. You stand up and you go again and people will rally around you. That’s what rugby teaches us to do. You can surprise yourself and people around you can surprise you.”

The line-up in full is:

Su Carty IRFU Union Committee, World Rugby Council Member

Eimear Considine International 15s Player

Emily Lane International 7s Player

Anne Heneghan Connacht Rugby President

LiveWIRE 2021 – Women In Rugby Event (Online)

Monday March 8th 2021, 1pm – 1:30pm