Carty Urges Everyone To Consider Their Mental Health

IRFU Committee member and World Rugby Representative Su Carty is urging everyone to look out of their mental health amidst experts’ concerns over isolation and anxiety caused by COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown.

Speaking following the launch of a new campaign to break the stigma associated with suicide, and encourage open conversations, Carty underlined the difficulty caused to people’s mental wellbeing by reduced social contact with family members and friends caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

Carty, a Director of Ohana ZERO suicide, has partnered with Zero Suicide Alliance UK to bring the Twenty2Zero suicide awareness training to Ireland, to empower people to identify suicidal behaviours, and support those feeling vulnerable or experiencing mental health problems.

Twenty2Zero aims to end the stigma associated with suicide, encourage people to talk about the issue, and to intervene if loved ones, friends or strangers are believed to be at risk. This free online Suicide Awareness training can be accessed at www.ohana.ie and is aimed at people from all walks of life.

“Every suicide is a preventable death. Our goal is to alert people to the warning signs of suicidal ideation and empower them to help those who are feeling suicidal to stay safe. Our training, with the tagline ‘Show you care, ask the question, make the call’, is designed to provide every person with the understanding and basic skills that will reduce suffering and save lives.

Taking this short 20 minute training could help save a life and we could be 20 minutes away from zero suicide.” Carty said.

Follow Ohana ZERO Suicide’s latest news stay tuned to the social media feeds:

Instagram: @Ohana_zero_suicide

Facebook: OhanaZEROsuicide

Twitter: @ohanazero

LinkedIn: Ohana Zero Suicide