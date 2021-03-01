Save The Date: IRFU To Mark International Women’s Day With LiveWIRE Return.

The IRFU are to mark International Women’s Day 2021 with the return of LiveWIRE – a women in rugby event.

LiveWIRE 2020 was the first event of its kind – a gathering of women in rugby under the theme of Leadership Journeys.

You can see more from the 2020 event in the video below.

LiveWIRE will return in 2021 as a lunchtime video conference on Monday March 8th at 1pm.

The event will feature high profile names and discuss the challenges faced by women in rugby over the past 12 months.

The event will be free to attend with ticket and line-up details announced on Tuesday March 2nd.

SAVE THE DATE:

LiveWIRE 2021 – Women In Rugby Event (Online)

Monday March 8th 2021, 1pm – 1:30pm