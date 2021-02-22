Brace To Take Charge Of England v France

World Rugby has announced amendments to the match official appointments for the final two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations, owing to ongoing restrictions as a result of the global pandemic.

With South African officials Jaco Peyper and Marius van der Westhuizen unable to take their place in the team of four for England versus France on 13 March and Scotland versus Italy on 20 March, a reshuffle of the appointments for four of the final six matches has been made.

Andrew Brace (Ireland) will take Peyper’s place as referee for England versus France, while Wayne Barnes (England) will take Brace’s place with the whistle for Italy versus Wales for what will be his third match of the 2021 Championship.

Pascal Gaüzère (France) will replace Peyper as referee for Scotland versus Italy for his second match of the Championship.

Brace was in charge of the opening round Calcutta Cup match between England and Scotland.

Joy Neville, who became the first female TMO in the Guinness Six Nations in that game, will again be the TMO for Brace in the Round 4 clash.