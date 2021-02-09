Level Up: Exciting Line Up For ‘Core Skills’ Workshop

The latest Level Up online workshop will focus on ‘Core Skills’ Development and will feature input from Ireland 7s and 15s star Katie Fitzhenry and elite referee Sean Gallagher .

There will also be input from Mike Pettman, Skills Development Coach with Munster.

Book in now for Wednesday’s lunchtime webinar – tap here

Over 12,000 people have logged on so far for the Level Up webinars which have focused on positions, units and skills development.

This webinar will explain how you can develop your core skills during the current period by watching games and our presenters will also have some tips for individual skill development during this time.

The webinar will focus on the core skills of catch/pass, tackling, decision making and game understanding, and how you can watch rugby to develop your knowledge of these.