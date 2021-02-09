Jack Conan Called Into Ireland Squad As France Prep Commences

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton and lock James Ryan will go through the graduated return-to-play protocols this week, ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations game against France.

Meanwhile, Peter O’Mahony will have a Six Nations disciplinary hearing today following the red card received against at the weekend.

Jack Conan has joined the group at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown today, and Ryan Baird will again train with the Ireland squad this week.

Ed Byrne, who provided additional front row cover for the trip to Cardiff, has also remained with the squad.

Gavin Coombes has returned to train with Munster after spending some time with the national squad last week.