Ireland’s Chris Busby Takes Charge Of First International Match
Chris Busby reached another significant milestone in his refereeing career at the weekend when he refereed his first Senior Men’s International match.
Busby, a member of the IRFU High Performance Development Panel, was the man in the middle for the Spain v Portugal game in the final round of the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship, which was postponed from last March.
Spain enjoyed a hard fought 25-11 victory over their neighbours Portugal in a keenly-contested game at the Estadio Central UCM in Madrid.
This is the latest in a series of high-profile games for Busby who is quickly establishing himself as a well respected referee at the top levels of the game.
He returns to action in the Guinness PRO14 in the coming weeks.