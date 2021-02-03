Revised Under-20 Six Nations Schedule Provides Target For Campbell

The announcement today of the revised schedule for the Under-20 Six Nations has been welcomed by Ireland Under-20 Head Coach Kieran Campbell .

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 19th and run across a three-week period in June and July.

Further planning is required to finalise details but it means that Campbell, along with his coaching team of Colm Tucker and Denis Leamy, can begin to plan with more certainty for the season ahead.

Campbell commented: “The Performance Support Team and playing group are delighted that we are going to get an opportunity to perform in the Under-20 Six Nations later this year.

It is great that we now have a timeline in place to support us with preparation, but also to give us a target of competitive fixtures.

The format announced for the tournament is exciting, providing for significant competitive game-time in a short, intense block and providing the players with a unique and valuable experience of the 2021 Under-20 Six Nations.

“The increased preparation time we have with the squad originally selected will enable us to build a real competitive edge over the months in the build up to the Under-20 Six Nations and the Performance Support Team and players are already heavily invested in driving a mindset of chasing preparation and performance.

“The work already taken place by our coaches and support service teams has enabled us to build an in-depth knowledge on every player in the extended squad and ensure we can develop an individual programme for each player in co-ordination with the Provincial Academies.