Malone Steps Down From Munster Rugby Role

Peter Malone has decided to move on from his role as Elite Player Development Manager for Munster Rugby.

Peter has dedicated a huge part of his life to rugby having worked with the IRFU since 2012 and has been involved in so much of Irish and Munster Rugby’s success during that time.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The number and quality of players currently in the Munster Senior squad is testament to the valuable contribution that Peter has made over his period as manager of the Munster Academy.

Many of the current Munster Senior squad have come through under the direction and supervision of Peter while leading the academy. Players such as James Cronin, Jack O’Donoghue, Rory Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Shane Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy and many more

Peter has coached at both provincial and international level. Serving as both head coach for the Junior World Cup in 2017 and assistant coach of the Irish U20s when they reached the Junior World Cup final in 2016.

He has also been head coach of Munster A for 6 years and was head coach to the British and Irish Cup winning squad of 2017.

All at Irish and Munster Rugby extend our best wishes to Peter in his future career