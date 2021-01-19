Registration Open For New “Level Up” Player Workshop Series

Registration is now open for the IRFU’s new online Level Up workshop series for players:

“Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby.”

The series is suitable for players of a wide range of ages and abilities and kicks off Tuesday January 26th to help players develop their game by taking a fresh look at how they watch rugby.

Each workshop will focus on a different aspect of positional play by analysing footage from age-grade, amateur, academy and professional rugby. The series will conclude with a look at unit skills for both backs and forwards,

Sessions will be led by coach and player development staff from all four provinces with added insight from coaches, referees and elite players.

Each workshop is online and 30 minutes in length. All feature a Q&A section where attendees can have their own questions answered.

Position Workshops

Unit Workshops:

Speaking about the series, IRFU Participation Rugby Operations Manager David Keane said:

“The reality of our current environment is that for the vast majority of players and coaches, the only rugby matches they are getting to see at the moment are on television.

“This is designed to engage directly with players and bring their development back into focus.

“The fact that each workshop is tailored to a different playing position will also make it more relevant.”

IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan said:

“This series will be of benefit to players of all ages and abilities in helping them look at game understanding and what makes players stand out in their position.

“Staff from the four provinces have come together with players, coaches and referees to share their expertise and insight with the help of presentations and footage to make it easier for players to look at rugby in a new way.”