IRFU Named Healthy Place To Work For Third Year Running

We are delighted to announce that the IRFU have been certified as a Healthy Place to Work for the third year in a row.

Despite an undoubtedly difficult year, the IRFU have continued to invest in our employees’ health and wellbeing. This year score increases were seen across the board, in all four pillars of Purpose, Mental Resilience, Connection and Physical Health.

Notable strengths were seen in areas such as Peer Support, Work Environment, and Self-Efficacy Health.

Aileen Bailey, IRFU Human Resources Director, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a Healthy Place to Work for the third year in a row. This year has been incredibly challenging for the country and for all our staff working remotely and dealing with the pandemic.

It was more important than ever to support our people and provide ways for them to work from home, support their families and stay safe. We’ve seen all the hard work that has been done to return to rugby and we’re very proud of the role played by IRFU staff in supporting clubs and their communities to open up again.

A healthy work environment is very important to me, the HR team and the Leadership team. It is good for our staff, ultimately good for the business and for Irish Rugby.”