Rugby World Cup 2023 Live Draw

Watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 Draw live at 11:30 Irish time/12:30 Paris time today. This is the moment when teams and fans around the world learn who they will play in the pool stage of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

Ireland are in Band 2 with France, Australia and Japan.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Rugby World Cup 2023 will be contested by 20 teams, 12 of which qualified automatically by finishing in the top three places of their Rugby World Cup 2019 pool in Japan. These 12 teams are: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales, Ireland, France, Australia, Japan, Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy.

Acknowledging the global COVID-19 impact on international rugby in 2020, these teams are seeded based on the World Rugby Men’s Rankings as of 1 January, 2020 and placed into the first three bands of four teams.

The remaining eight teams will come through the regional qualification process and are allocated into bands four and five based on relative strength. They are: Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe 1, Europe 2, Africa 1, Oceania 1, Asia / Pacific 1 and the Final Qualifier Winner