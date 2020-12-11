Webinar Invite: Briefing For Rugby Clubs On 2020 Sports Capital & Equipment Programme

The 2020 Round of the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme opens today Friday 11th December.

The portal will be open for applications until 5pm on Friday 12th February 2021.

To help rugby clubs prepare and submit their application during this 9-week window, the IRFU will host a live briefing webinar on Wednesday December 16th at 1pm.

IRFU Webinar: 2020 Sports Capital & Equipment Programme – Briefing For Rugby Clubs

Date: Wednesday December 16th

Time: 13:00 – 13:30

Theme: Making The Most Of Your Rugby Club’s Submission To 2020 SPORTS CAPITAL & EQUIPMENT PROGRAMME.

Webinar Lead: Garrett Tubridy (IRFU)

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/SportsCapital2020

The webinar will include presentation and Q&A sections.

Grants are available to voluntary, not-for profit sports clubs, community groups, National Governing Bodies (NGB’s) of sport and local authorities. Third level colleges, Education and Training Boards (ETBs) and schools may only apply for funding jointly with sports clubs or organisations (Government of Ireland only)

Further information on the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme is available at https://www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie/