Ireland

The Social Week On Irish Rugby

News

22nd September 2020 12:17

By Editor

The Social Week On Irish Rugby

Spectators are more than fans, they are an intrinsic part of any sporting occasion - Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Each week we’ll bring you some of the highlights from our social channels. This week we had the end of an era, some top 7s tries, a win in Paris and the kick off of the Energia Community Series.

Join the Irish Rugby community any time on instagram, twitter and facebook

#ThanksRob

Last week saw the conclusion of the end of the 19/20 season for the Irish provinces and with the last game for Leinster and Ireland for Rob Kearney – Ireland’s most decorated professional player. The reaction on instagram was wonderful.

Sevens Heaven

The Ireland Men’s 7s picked up three awards as part of their debut season on the HSBC World Series including one for Jordan Conroy as top try scorer – enjoy!

On Your Bike

We know what it is like to win in Paris wearing green – we were delighted to celebrate this win by Sam Bennett in Le Tour…

Countdown To Community

