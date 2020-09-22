The Social Week On Irish Rugby

Each week we’ll bring you some of the highlights from our social channels. This week we had the end of an era, some top 7s tries, a win in Paris and the kick off of the Energia Community Series.

#ThanksRob

Last week saw the conclusion of the end of the 19/20 season for the Irish provinces and with the last game for Leinster and Ireland for Rob Kearney – Ireland’s most decorated professional player. The reaction on instagram was wonderful.

Sevens Heaven

The Ireland Men’s 7s picked up three awards as part of their debut season on the HSBC World Series including one for Jordan Conroy as top try scorer – enjoy!

#Ireland7s 𝙒𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚… 🤩 ⚡️ 📂 2020 World Sevens Series

└📁 Ireland Men

└📁 Tries

└📂 Jordan Conroy (on repeat) 🙌 🟢#ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/5Nm7tYsn5K — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 22, 2020

On Your Bike

We know what it is like to win in Paris wearing green – we were delighted to celebrate this win by Sam Bennett in Le Tour…

Many congratulations, @Sammmy_Be, from everyone in #IrishRugby 🙌 A momentous achievement, an iconic Irish sporting moment ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mJMqoCBo4k — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 20, 2020

Countdown To Community

