Leinster And Ulster To Meet In Inter-Provincial ‘A’ Fixture

The IRFU’s series of Inter-Provincial ‘A’ fixtures will continue this weekend as Leinster and Ulster take to the field in a behind-closed-doors clash at the RDS on Friday evening (Kick-off 7pm).

Following last Saturday’s entertaining game between Connacht Eagles and Munster ‘A’ at The Sportsground, Leinster and Ulster will return to action under Friday night lights in Dublin.

The four Provincial Academies have now completed an eight-week pre-season block and recently linked up with senior squad members to compete in this series of ‘A’ fixtures, with Connacht Eagles and Munster ‘A’ going head-to-head in the second part of their double-header this Saturday at Thomond Park (Kick-off 3pm).

With the Celtic Cup competition cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these games provide Academy players with an important developmental opportunity.

Further rounds of ‘A’ fixtures involving the four provinces will be announced in due course.

Inter-Provincial ‘A’ Fixtures:

Friday 25th September:

Leinster ‘A’ v Ulster ‘A’, RDS (Kick-off 7pm)

Saturday 26th September: