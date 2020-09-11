TV Rights Confirmed For Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland’s Guinness Series 2020 , part of the new Autumn Nations Cup , will be available free-to-air on RTÉ and Channel 4 this November and December.

Ireland’s home games against Wales and Georgia, as well as a play-off game, which make up the Guinness Series 2020, will be broadcast live on RTÉ in Ireland and Channel 4 in the UK.

Both broadcasters will also have live coverage of Ireland’s Round 2 trip to Twickenham to face England, meaning all of Ireland’s games in the new eight-team tournament will be available to supporters in Ireland and the UK on free-to-air platforms.

Andy Farrell‘s side open the Autumn Nations Cup against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 13th November (Kick-off 7pm), before travelling to London to go head-to-head with England on Saturday 21st November (Kick-off 3pm).

Ireland continue their Guinness Series 2020 against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 29th November (Kick-off 2pm), before concluding a busy Autumn schedule with a to-be-confirmed play-off game on Saturday 5th December.

In addition to broadcasting free-to-air coverage of all of Ireland’s games in the UK, Channel 4 will show highlights from all rounds of the Autumn Nations Cup after striking a deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon today announced that live international rugby union will be coming to Prime Video in the UK for the new Autumn Nations Cup, which will be played across four weekends of games featuring the Six Nations sides and Georgia and Fiji.

Every game, apart from Ireland’s three Group A matches which will be shown live on RTÉ in Ireland and Channel 4 in the UK, will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Amazon Prime Video will also co-broadcast the England v Ireland fixture alongside RTÉ and Channel 4.

Ireland’s Autumn Fixture List:

Guinness Six Nations:

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium – 24th October 2020 (Kick-off TBC) – Live on Virgin Media/ITV

Guinness Series 2020 (Autumn Nations Cup):