Henderson Back To Lead Ulster For Final

Club captain Iain Henderson has given Ulster a massive boost with his return to fitness ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).

Henderson is one of four personnel changes, slotting into the second row for his first provincial appearance since last January. Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson and Sean Reidy also come into the starting XV.

Of the back-line that started last weekend’s thrilling 22-19 semi-final win in Edinburgh, Lowry anchors the back-three with Rob Lyttle, the Guinness player-of-the-match in Scotland, and Jacob Stockdale filling the wing positions.

Stuart McCloskey, who, along with John Cooney, was named in the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team earlier this week, continues his centre partnership. There is a first Ulster start for Mathewson at half-back alongside Billy Burns.

Henderson combines with Alan O’Connor at lock, featuring behind an unchanged front row of Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole. Reidy, a lively replacement the last day, joins Matthew Rea and Marcell Coetzee in the loose forwards.

McFarland has opted for a six-two split on the bench where John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Martin Moore, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney will offer the forward back-up, and the back-line cover is provided by Cooney and Ian Madigan, the late goal-kicking hero from the semi-final.

ULSTER (v Leinster): Michael Lowry; Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Alby Mathewson; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Martin Moore, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Nick Timoney.